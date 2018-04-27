Home > Sports > Football >

Pulse Sports Exclusive: Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe talks about preparations towards Women's African Cup of Nations and succession plan for the team.

On February 2018, a new trend was set which defined football in Ghana. Mercy Tagoe became the first ever female coach to win a trophy for Ghana.

What even made it more outstanding was the fact that it was the first time the Black Queens of Ghana won a trophy.

This triumph came at the 2018 WAFU Zone B tournament in Cote D’Ivore as she led her team to send a message to Ghanaians.

A woman had led the senior female national team to glory, a feat men could not achieve with the team.

The big success took Ghana by storm and became the talk of the town. Pulse Sports caught up with this amazing coach to ascertain what the team was up to.

Mercy Tagoe had chalked an amazing feat and set an enviable trend but she was now preparing her side to host the rest of Africa.

In order to for to look into the success which awaits this lady in the future, Pulse Ghana’s Kwaku Anno-Kumi caught up with her as she prepared in earnest for the 2018 CAF African Women Cup of Nations.

How are you preparing towards the Ghana African Cup of Nations?

“As you know we have gone to Japan to play an international friendly. We are not playing in the qualifier by virtue of being the host. We will be playing more friendlies to help us get ready for the tournament. It is too early to say much but time will tell.”

In this same year, Ghana has been able to qualify for the U-20 Women’s World Cup in France. The U-17 side also followed up by making it to the grand event in Uruguay.

We needed to inquire from Mercy Tagoe if she had any thoughts of getting these young ones into the squad.

"Fortunately, I have four of them in my team and as a matter of fact they are going to advance into the queens so it’s in order.”

Women’s Football is one thing that can put Ghana on the World Map. As a matter of fact, Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi did enumerate Women Football as one aspect of football that has made amazing strides. This was in response to the notion that “Ghana football is dead”

For now, what is more important is that Ghana Women’s Football should not and cannot be mentioned without Mercy Tagoe.

