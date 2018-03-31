'Put friendship aside against Bonucci’s AC Milan' - Asamoah

news

Kwadwo Asamoah said Juventus must “put friendship aside” for 90 minutes and beat former teammate Leonardo Bonucci’s Milan.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Tonight we are playing against a team in very good shape. Our objective is to get a good result and march forward in the table,” he told Juve TV and Mediaset Premium.

“We want to put in a tough performance and keep going towards the Scudetto.

“It is emotional seeing Bonucci again, but this evening we’ve got to set friendship aside for 90 minutes and focus on the football.”

Asamoah’s contract with Juventus expires in June and he has been heavily linked with a move to Inter or the Premier League.

“Let’s just play this game and then we’ll see about the future.”

credit: FootballItalia