Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets


Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets

President Vladimir Putin firmly told regional leaders Thursday not to turn World Cup arenas into flea markets once the football showpiece wraps up next month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian President Vladimir Putin says World Cup must leave a sporting legacy for youth built around the new and refurbished stadiums play

Russian President Vladimir Putin says World Cup must leave a sporting legacy for youth built around the new and refurbished stadiums

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Vladimir Putin firmly told regional leaders Thursday not to turn World Cup arenas into flea markets once the football showpiece wraps up next month.

Space around stadiums such as Moscow's Luzhniki became bustling hubs that sold everything from fruit to clothes during Russia's post-Soviet economic crisis in the 1990s.

The money helped pay for the land -- but also fed unregulated and crime-driven trade.

The authorities tore them down once growth picked up and Moscow acquired Western-style shopping centres.

The one in Luzhniki only closed its doors in 2011.

Putin told an annual televised phone-in that the World Cup kicking off next Thursday must leave a lasting sports legacy in which the new arenas play an integral part.

"I want to address colleagues from the regions -- no matter what, you cannot allow these venues to suddenly turn into some sort of markets like those in the mid 1990s," Putin said.

"That is categorically inadmissable."

Russia has spent at least $4 billion (3.4 billion euros) either building or refurbishing 12 arenas in 11 host cities for the month-long celebration of the world's most popular sport.

FIFA boss Giovanni Infantino said in a statement issued by the world football governing body on Wednesday that Russia was "100 percent ready" as hosts.

"The whole world will see what a hospitable country Russia is, how well everything is organised," said Infantino.

But the World Cup's entire budget adds up to more than $13 billion and FIFA is keen to see the investment pay dividends for Russia that make other nations want to stage future tournaments.

The question of what happens to the huge arenas after the July 15 final has been hounding Russia since it won the hosting rights over England in 2010.

Host city Sochi did not even have a football club until a second division side was moved there this week.

Others are home to teams that have not played top flight football for years and draw just a few thousand people on the best of days.

The head of Russia's Premier League has also questioned why organisers decided against fitting the arenas with roofs that make watching games more inviting for fans in colder northern cities.

'Children's sport'

"We spent a lot of money and we need to make sure that all this infrastructure works first and foremost for the development of sport," said Putin.

"And it has to be popular sport, children's sport. We have to create children's and youth teams, leagues and organised competitions."

Putin also stressed that the stadiums have to become "self-sufficient".

Russia had earlier earmarked $190 million to help pay for the their operations over the coming five years.

Putin's plan for using as little of that money as possible included using the space inside the arenas for retail.

"A modern stadium is not just a football pitch," he said.

"You can put anything you want there. You can install stores, cafes, restaurants ... and special gyms," said Putin.

"Much will depend on regional leaders."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches #Number12 Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches
Number 12 expose: Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were helped into the Black Stars Number 12 expose Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were helped into the Black Stars
#Number12: Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management
Football: Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach Football Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach
Anas expose: I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije Anas expose I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije
Football: 'We were robbed!' Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match Football 'We were robbed!' Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match

Recommended Videos

Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé
Anas Expose 12: Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money Anas Expose 12 Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money
Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported
Football Amazon to show live Premier League football matches from 2019/20
#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman
Football Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club
Number 12 expose Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye