Home > Sports > Football >

Rabiot emails Deschamps rejecting World Cup standby spot


Football Rabiot emails Deschamps rejecting World Cup standby spot

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has written to France manager Didier Deschamps saying he is not prepared to be a World Cup standby player.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has told coach Didier Deschamps he does not want to be a World Cup standby. play

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has told coach Didier Deschamps he does not want to be a World Cup standby.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has written to France manager Didier Deschamps saying he is not prepared to be a World Cup standby player.

The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player sent an email to Deschamps saying he would not "be able to follow the training programme" sent to the 11 standbys.

A source who had seen the message said on Wednesday it was short but filled with phrases that read as if they had been written by a lawyer.

French sports daily L'Equipe wrote that Rabiot "had decided to act himself without necessarily listening to the advice of those around him".

Another newspaper, Le Parisien, suggested that it was "a thoughtful decision" that the French coaching staff "would have tried to change".

When he announced the squad last Thursday, Deschamps said: "Adrien's performances for the French team are not at all at the same level as with the PSG."

Deschamps was due to speak again on Wednesday afternoon as 22 members of the squad assembled to start preparations for the World Cup.

The sole absentee will be central defender Raphael Varane, part of the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

Rabiot, who has six France caps, was not included in the 23-man squad for the World Cup but placed on standby in case one of the first-choice players was hurt before the final deadline for submitting the squad on June 4.

In a change from the policy Deschamps adopted before the last World Cup and before Euro 2016, the standbys will not join the squad at the French training centre at Clairefontaine. The 11 players are expected to train by themselves and be easy to contact.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal Premier League Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal
Football: Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup Football Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup
Football: Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss Football Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations
Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president
Football: Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’
Gareth Bale could win a fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid this weekend
Football Decision time for Zidane as Bale awaits chance for reconciliation
Under pressure: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could be targeted as a weak link by Real Madrid
Football Weak links? Goalkeepers Karius, Navas under the microscope in Kiev
Lyon players train ahead of the Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon out to extend dominance in Champions League final against Wolfsburg