Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Race claims and 'spying' dominate Korea, Sweden build-up


Football Race claims and 'spying' dominate Korea, Sweden build-up

South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong said Sunday he deliberately made his team wear different numbered shirts in recent friendlies to confuse World Cup opponents who cannot tell his players apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong has an uphill task to repeat his country's semi-final appearance in 2002 play

South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong has an uphill task to repeat his country's semi-final appearance in 2002

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong said Sunday he deliberately made his team wear different numbered shirts in recent friendlies to confuse World Cup opponents who cannot tell his players apart.

He said all but star player Son Heung-min and captain Ki Sung-yueng were given different shirts in games against Bolivia and Senegal in Austria earlier this month to outwit anyone checking up on his team.

The astonishing claim came just 24 hours before his side open their World Cup campaign against Sweden, a seemingly tame encounter which has been spiced up by claims of spying as well as the Korean coach's shirt subterfuge.

In his press conference, Swedish coach Janne Andersson was forced to apologise after it was claimed one of his scouts had been caught spying on Monday's opponents at a closed training session in Austria.

But the claim by his Korean opposite number added an extra layer of intrigue to the Group F clash.

"All of the others played in numbers a little bit confusing, that's why we switched the numbers," Shin Tae-yong told reporters.

"It's very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians, that's why we did that."

The plan may have backfired on the Koreans though as they lost to Senegal 2-0, and drew with Bolivia 0-0 in their final warm-up games for Russia.

Asked about claims that Sweden had spied on his team, Shin Tae-yong was calm, saying: "I don't think that's bad", adding that all teams needed to know about their opponents.

There have been counter-claims that the Koreans also spied on the Swedes in the run-up to Russia.

The row centres on Swedish scout Lasse Jacobsson who reportedly covertly watching the Koreans prepare for the World Cup.

Jacobsson had apparently rented a house in the town of Leogang, near Salzburg to 'spy' on Sweden's first opponents.

"He heard about a practice session, he didn't understand that it was a closed session, he didn't understand and he watched from a distance," said Andersson, attempting to downplay the incident.

"It's very important we show respect to all our opponents in all circumstances... if someone could interpret it in another way we regret it."

He added: "It's been made a mountain out of a molehill."

The claims reflect the growing realisation for both teams that Monday's match is vital as they have been drawn against world champions Germany and Mexico in a tough-looking group.

Andersson also said he had a full squad of players to choose from and pretty much knew which team he would pick, but refused to reveal more details.

Skipper Andreas Granqvist said at the same press conference that the players could not wait to start the match.

"I am really looking forward to this World Cup, we are raring to go, all of us," he said.

"We are looking forward to the match... we have had excellent preparations."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Kolarov stunner gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica Football Kolarov stunner gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica
Football: From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign
Football: Minnows Panama face up to size of task against star-studded Belgium Football Minnows Panama face up to size of task against star-studded Belgium
Football: Jedinak admits VAR 'frustration' but Australia have moved on Football Jedinak admits VAR 'frustration' but Australia have moved on
Football: World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures Football World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
8 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko sees the Egypt game as a must-win
Football Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat
Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson takes a World Cup training session
Football Iceland boss hails 'schoolbook' defending against Argentina
Benched: Antoine Griezmann was replaced by Olivier Giroud with 20 minutes remaining against Australia
Football Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps