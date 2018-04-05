Home > Sports > Football >

Raheem Sterling calls Usain Bolt to apologize for sending him a useless message

England and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has apologized to retired athlete Usain Bolt for sending him a text which made no sense.

Raheem Sterling with British Comedian and actor Olajide Olatunji popularly known as KSI teamed for a video where both takes each other’s phone to send bizarre text across contacts.

Both took turns as Raheem Sterling used KSI’s phone to send a message to Micheal Dapaah also known as Big Shaq to ask him for money.

KSI also sent a message to Kevin De Bruyne saying He wants to leave Manchester City with Raheem Sterling’s phone.

Sterling then asked KSI to text Usain Bolt’s on Sterling’s phone athlete KSI texted the Jamaican athlete then asked him how many women he had slept with.

Usain Bolt replied immediately by saying “What??”

Sterling called to apologize to explain the purpose of that text where Usain Bolt accepted.

