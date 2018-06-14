Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking


Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking

Skipper Sergio Ramos urged Spain to put the drama of the past 48 hours behind them as they look to focus on their World Cup opener against Portugal in Sochi on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos show a united front ahead of Spain's opening World Cup game play

Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos show a united front ahead of Spain's opening World Cup game

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Skipper Sergio Ramos urged Spain to put the drama of the past 48 hours behind them as they look to focus on their World Cup opener against Portugal in Sochi on Friday.

Coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked on Wednesday after Real Madrid confirmed he would take over at the Bernabeu for next season, catching the Spanish Football Federation by surprise.

"We need to move on as soon as possible," Ramos told reporters on the eve of the game. "These have not been pleasant times at all."

"Julen has been part of this World Cup," he added. "Spain needs to come before any individual, as soon as possible. Let's move on from this and focus on the World Cup. That is better for everyone."

Ramos also said there were no divisions in the Spanish squad following the decision to let go of Lopetegui, under whom the 2010 World Cup winners had been unbeaten in two years.

"There are no cracks. We are all individuals and we all think differently, but the collective idea is the same -- we are here to go for the World Cup," said Ramos, who will play under Lopetegui at club level next season.

"For me, personally, it was a more delicate moment but I can assure you that these problems provide an opportunity to grow."

Fernando Hierro has hastily been brought in to coach a side that had been considered by many as the favourites in Russia.

Ramos and Hierro showed a united front as they posed for the cameras and the latter, a former Spain defender, has admitted he will not be making any major changes to the system put in place by his predecessor.

"The reality is that we will change little, we don't have time," he said. "We have clear ideas and we are not going to change our concept of how to play football one jot."

Spain also face Iran and Morocco in Group B.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Russia 2018: 21st FIFA World Cup starts today Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today
Opening Match: Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style Opening Match Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
Football: Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Football: Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow Football Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow
Football: Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup Football Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the World Cup opening ceremony that a love of football "unites the entire world"
Football Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia
Fernando Santos and his Portugal side come into this World Cup as the reigning champions of Europe
Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez trains in Russia
Football Uruguay coach lavishes praise on 'more mature' Suarez