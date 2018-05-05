Home > Sports > Football >

Razak Brimah’s teammate dies after lightning strike


RIP Razak Brimah’s teammate dies after lightning strike

Maritzburg United striker Luyanda Ntshangase, 21, had been in an induced coma since being injured in the friendly game on 1 March.

A South African footballer who was struck by lightning during a match has died in hospital, his club confirmed.

In a statement on Facebook, the club described him as one its rising young stars and said the team was in mourning.

Maritzburg United are currently fourth in South Africa's Premier League.

"We are extremely sad about the loss of Luyanda, an exciting young player with enormous potential," said Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia in the statement.

"On behalf of Maritzburg United Football club, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ntshangase family."

Ntshangase had risen though the club's ranks and made his debut against Kaizer Chiefs two seasons ago.

He was one of three players caught by the bolt of lightning during the match in KwaZulu-Natal.

The two others were only slightly hurt but Ntshangase suffered burns to his chest, South African media report.

The player's death is the third tragedy to hit Maritzburg United in recent years.

Promising midfielders Mondli Cele, 27, and Mlondi Dlamini, 20, both died in separate car accidents in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

Source: BBC

