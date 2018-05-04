Home > Sports > Football >

Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager


Football Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager

Reaction to former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard being named manager of Scottish giants Rangers on Friday:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been appointed to his first managerial post that of Scottish giants Rangers play

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been appointed to his first managerial post that of Scottish giants Rangers

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reaction to former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard being named manager of Scottish giants Rangers on Friday:

Pep Guardiola, manager of English champions Manchester City:

"I think the challenge is a lot. It is not about being in the past. Good football players can be good managers, exceptional managers are sometimes not good players.

"I admire his courage, a huge challenge, at one of the two most important teams in Scotland.

"It's important for all English players -- like Gerrard, (Frank) Lampard, (John) Terry, (Paul) Scholes, (Michael) Carrick -- it's so important they stay in football. They can help this amazing game and make it more beautiful. Good luck to him."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who knows Gerrard well from his time as Liverpool boss, said he was delighted for his former midfielder:

"He will have an idea in relation of how he wants to work.

"But certainly as a guy he was ultra professional.

"He had incredible quality as a player and, like I say, that level of professionalism he had in his career -- that's what made him the great player he was.

"So, I'm sure he will take those attributes into his management."

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence tweeted:

"Congratulations and good luck to Steven Gerrard on taking on the Glasgow Rangers job. A big challenge in his first job."

Former Liverpool great John Barnes, who had an unhappy spell managing Rangers' great rivals Celtic, told the BBC:

"I suppose people may then say 'is it the right job, at the right time?' But if you want to be a manager, you have to show that passion and commitment, by going to a huge club, but possibly at a time when it's going to be difficult for him, but he wants an opportunity, and it's a great opportunity."

Former Tottenham and England defender Graham Roberts, who won the 1987 Scottish title with Rangers, tweeted:

"Well done to Steven gerrard on you appointment at rangers fc you will enjoy the atmosphere from great supporters bring the club back to the top good luck."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Charity Game: Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash Charity Game Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash
New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed
Football: Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss Football Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss
Football: Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne Football Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne
Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring
Football: MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale Football MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
8 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
9 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

GFA Presidential Election George Afriyie will be humiliated if he contest Nyantakyi- Kwaku Bonsam
Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January
Football Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request
Sven Ulreich sat disconsolately on the pitch after his mistake led to Real Madrid securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League semi-final
Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season
Neymar, pictured in a black t-shirt, arrived on a private jet at Le Bourget airport outside Paris
Football Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation: airport source