Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success


Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success

Tens of thousands of Real Madrid supporters erupted in delight at the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium after Saturday's 3-1 Champions League final victory over Liverpool in Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid fans celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu after the club's latest Champions League triumph play

Real Madrid fans celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu after the club's latest Champions League triumph

(AFP)
Familiar chants of "Campeones, campeones" rang out at the final whistle after Real fans flocked to the ground to watch the match which was broadcast on eight giant screens at the Bernabeu.

"We're the best club in Europe, we're the best club in the world, we're the best club in history, we are Real Madrid!" shouted the stadium announcer, as the Spanish giants won a record-extending 13th European Cup.

The club's "decimotercera" moved them six titles clear of second-placed AC Milan in the competition's all-time honours list, after lifting the trophy for a remarkable fourth time in five seasons.

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane also became the first coach to win three consecutive Champions League crowns, despite having spent less than three years at the helm.

