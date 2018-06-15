Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in race for 17-year-old Rodrygo


Football Real Madrid beat Barcelona in race for 17-year-old Rodrygo

European champions Real Madrid on Friday beat Barcelona to the signature of 17-year-old Rodrygo from Santos in Brazil with the youngster expected to move to La Liga in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Santos starlet Rodrygo signs for Real Madrid play

Santos starlet Rodrygo signs for Real Madrid

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European champions Real Madrid on Friday beat Barcelona to the signature of 17-year-old Rodrygo from Santos in Brazil with the youngster expected to move to La Liga in 2019.

"Real Madrid and Santos have agreed that Rodrygo Goes will play his football at Real Madrid when he reaches the legal age requirement," said a Real statement.

"Although the player would be able to play for our club as of January 2019, the agreement in place sets out that he will join the squad in July of that year."

According to Marca newspaper, the deal is worth 45 million euros ($52mln).

"It's a dream for me to be a player of Real Madrid, but my biggest dream has already been realised and that is to be a player for Santos," Rodrygo told a news conference in Sao Paulo.

"Everything has happened so quickly, I have spent half of my life here," added the teenager who has scored nine goals in 29 games for Santos, the iconic Brazilian club of Neymar and Pele.

He made his debut last November when he was just 16.

His agent Nick Aguri said that Rodrygo will pen a six-year deal with Real which will stretch to 2025.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France Football 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France
Football: Argentina's Sampaoli confident ahead of Iceland test Football Argentina's Sampaoli confident ahead of Iceland test
Football: Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return Football Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
World Cup 2018: Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe
Football: Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco Football Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco
Football: Nigeria coach says Russians will support his players Football Nigeria coach says Russians will support his players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
3 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
4 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year...bullet
5 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
8 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
9 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
10 From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) pictured in 2008, when he was president, embraces Brazilian football legend Pele in a ceremony celebrating the anniversary of Brazil's 1958 World Cup victory
Football Jailed Brazil ex-president Lula now a World Cup commentator
World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt
Antoine Griezmann was training with France in Kazan on Friday while arguments raged in Barcelona
Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez takes part in a training session in Kazan, Russia
Football James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener