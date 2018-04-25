Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena


UEFA Champions League Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena

The champions of Europe came from a goal down to beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich at Alliaz Arena
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid staged a sensational comeback as they came from a goal down to beat Bayern Munich 1-2 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

READ MORE: George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President

Joshua Kemmich gave the host the lead, but Madrid against the run of play got the equaliser when Marcelo scored to draw the visitors’ level.

And Marco Asension who replaced Isco scored what stood to be the match winner.

Marcelo smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area to level matters before Asensio capitalised on an error by full-back Rafinha to score a breakaway goal.

Joshua Kimmich had put Bayern in front when he slotted past Keylor Navas at the near post.

The German champions missed a host of chances in an error-strewn encounter, while Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for handball as his run of scoring in every game of this year's competition ended.

Bayern must now score at least twice at the Bernabeu next Tuesday to prevent Real reaching a fourth final in five years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Timing of Arsenal departure 'not really my decision'- Arsene Wenger Premier League Timing of Arsenal departure 'not really my decision'- Arsene Wenger
Football: Real in pole position after Asensio scores winner at Bayern Football Real in pole position after Asensio scores winner at Bayern
Football: Five things we learned from Bayern Munich v Real Madrid Football Five things we learned from Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
Bayern Munich Defender: We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian fans- Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian fans- Joshua Kimmich
Really? GFA refuse to give reason to George Afriyie sack Really? GFA refuse to give reason to George Afriyie sack
Football: 'Devastated' Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup with knee injury Football 'Devastated' Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup with knee injury

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
6 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in...bullet
7 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the...bullet
8 GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Head to head: Bayern Munich vs...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid trio touch down in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa - fit to face Arsenal on Thursday
Football Diego Costa fit to terrorise Arsenal once more - Simeone
Ghana Premier League GFA says the Zylofon deal will benefit all football lovers in Ghana
Ghanaian Players Abroad We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko
Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes (C) holds his head after being hit by an object during the Ziraat Turkish Cup semi final second leg football match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on April 19, 2018 at Fenerbahce stadium in Istanbul
Football Violence-hit Istanbul derby to resume behind closed doors