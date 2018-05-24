Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid call their squad for the UEFA Champions League final


UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool

Real Madrid call 23 man squad to face Liverpool in Kiev

Real Madrid have named their 23-man squad for the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla and Luca.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Vallejo, Achraf.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente, Kovacic.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mayoral.

As always in these big games, Zidane included every first-team player on the squad list. He will have to make a final list come game time, given that only seven players are allowed on the bench.

The whole roster is healthy and ready to play this match, luckily enough for the French coach and the rest of the staff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal recovered in time from their injuries and will surely be in the starting lineup against Liverpool.

Real Madrid will be trying to conquer their third straight Champions League title.

The clash to determine the ultimate champions in Europe for the 2017/2018 season at the Olympiaskiv stadium in Kiev

