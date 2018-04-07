Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid clash is just another game for Teye Partey


Thomas Teye Partey Ghanaian midfielder says Real Madrid clash is just another game

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not playing into the hype surrounding Sunday's Madrid derby against Real Madrid

  • Published:
play Teye Partey
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not playing into the hype surrounding Sunday's Madrid derby against Real Madrid, insisting that they are not doing anything special for the game.

The Rojiblancos will go into the game with bags full of confidence after beating Sporting Lisbon 2-0 on Thursday in the Europa League.

However, the white half of Madrid will be soaring with much higher confidence following their impressive showing in Italy where they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

And several pundits have tipped the Los Blancos to emerge winners following their six-match winning streak.

However, Partey insists they are not doing anything special for the game but says they will need to play a perfect match to edge their city rivals.

“We are not doing anything special for the game. We are just training hard for this match and we hope to have a better game. We have to do our work well and play a complete game.”

Atletico Madrid occupy 2nd spot with 67 points while Real Madrid are just in 3rd position with 63 points after 30 games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player La Liga Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player
Football: Dybala hat-trick stretches Juventus lead in Serie A Football Dybala hat-trick stretches Juventus lead in Serie A
Football: Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd Football Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd
Football: Kane back in Tottenham starting line-up Football Kane back in Tottenham starting line-up
Football: Klopp hopes Salah can return from injury in Man City showdown Football Klopp hopes Salah can return from injury in Man City showdown
Football: Zidane says Real would not honour Barcelona title win Football Zidane says Real would not honour Barcelona title win

Recommended Videos

Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat
Ghana Premier League: GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches Ghana Premier League GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted in...bullet
3 Prank text gone wrong Raheem Sterling apologizes to Usain Bolt for...bullet
4 Brothers For Life Lovely photos of the Ayew brothers enjoying...bullet
5 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” starbullet
6 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra...bullet
8 Fire For Fire Has Countryman Songo moved from Adom TV to...bullet
9 Master Richard Mikky Osei Berko believes he will be the...bullet
10 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Party pooper? Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho
Football 'End of the world?' No, but Mourinho wants to delay Man City party
Hard to take: Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reacts after teammate Mathieu Debuchy's last-minute own goal against PSG
Football Champagne stays on ice as Debuchy own goal earns PSG draw
Hard to take: Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reacts after teammate Mathieu Debuchy's last-minute own goal against PSG
Football Debuchy own goal earns PSG unlikely draw at Saint Etienne
Polls suggest there is little faith in Russia succeeding when they host this summer's World Cup, and that general interest in the event is weak
Football Russians take sceptical view of World Cup