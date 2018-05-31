Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says will leave club


Football Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says will leave club

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Thursday he was leaving the Spanish giants in a surprise move announced just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zinedine Zidane is the only coach in history to win three Champions Leagues in a row play

Zinedine Zidane is the only coach in history to win three Champions Leagues in a row

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Thursday he was leaving the Spanish giants in a surprise move announced just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

"I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach," the Frenchman told a hastily convened press conference, before adding he was not looking for another club to coach.

"This club deserves to continue to win and needs a change" he said, adding that he believed the "moment has come."

"After three years the club needs another discourse, another method of working," he added

"I don't see myself continuing to win this year and I am a winner, I don't like to lose," added Zidane, who was under contract with Real until 2020.

"I have thought a lot about this decision and I can't go back on it."

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

Zidane, 45, has now won nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

He was flanked at the press conference by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who said Zidane's announcement was "totally unexpected".

Zidane said his decision had nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo hinting that he will also leave the club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos of Gyan motivating Liberty players will make you happy today Photos of Gyan motivating Liberty players will make you happy today
Breaking News: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Football: John Terry leaving Aston Villa after promotion failure Football John Terry leaving Aston Villa after promotion failure
Football: 'Hunted' Germany hungry for back-to-back World Cup titles Football 'Hunted' Germany hungry for back-to-back World Cup titles
Football: Frank Lampard steps into management at Derby Football Frank Lampard steps into management at Derby
Football: Putin a brave face on it: Japan turn to old guard for Russia Football Putin a brave face on it: Japan turn to old guard for Russia

Recommended Videos

Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager
Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
6 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt:...bullet
9 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift...bullet
10 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Brazil's striker Neymar (R) high-fives Willian (L) as they take part in a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's Enfield Training Centre, north-east of London ahead of their friendly with Croatia.
Football Neymar on fast track to full fitness says Brazil teammate Danilo
Danilo, 26, saw his first season in England end with the Premier League title following his arrival from Spanish giants Real Madrid
Football Danilo comes to Sterling's defence in gun tattoo row
Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match day 14
"You must know that you are not just going to a tournament, you are carrying the emotions, passions and feelings of over 180 million people," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told the national football team ahead of the 2018 World Cup
Football Nigeria must play fair at World Cup, says President