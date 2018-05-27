Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success


Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success

Following a night of celebrations, Madrid prepared Sunday to give Real Madrid players a hero's welcome after the Spanish giants won their third Champions League title in a row in Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real fans celebratede deep into the night in Madrid play

Real fans celebratede deep into the night in Madrid

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following a night of celebrations, Madrid prepared Sunday to give Real Madrid players a hero's welcome after the Spanish giants won their third Champions League title in a row in Kiev.

Thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of the Spanish capital to greet Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Real squad as they parade through the streets of the city on an open-top bus.

The team is scheduled to arrive at the club's traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles, at 8:15 pm (1815 GMT) and then head to Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium where a huge party will be held from 10 pm.

Just before hitting Cibeles they will meet with Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena and the head of the regional government of Madrid, Angel Garrido, at the nearby city hall.

Thousands of Real Madrid fans, many decked in the club's famous white team jersey, packed Plaza de Cibeles late on Saturday after the club won a record-extending 13th European Cup with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool -- and many said planned to return on Sunday.

"The players will come here and we are going to celebrate with them, because they are the best, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, all of them! They are the best, they had a great match and they deserve it," Real fan Asta Saulaji told AFPTV at the Plaza de Cibeles.

Many fans headed to the central square after watching the match at the Bernabeu on eight giant screens.

Tens of thousands of Real Madrid fans at the stadium erupted in delight at the final whistle, breaking out in familiar chants of "Campeones, campeones".

"This is incredible. Its beautiful belonging to Real Madrid, this is incredible," said Jose Manuel Rodriguez, a 50-year-old barman who came to Madrid from the northern Basque region to watch the match at the Bernabeu.

"That is what Real Madrid has, it gives so much joy," he added.

Real fans were driven to ecstasy as they flocked to Plaza Cibeles in Madrid play

Real fans were driven to ecstasy as they flocked to Plaza Cibeles in Madrid

(AFP)

The club's "decimotercera," or 13th title in the competition, moved them six clear of second-placed AC Milan in the all-time honours list, after lifting the trophy for a remarkable fourth time in five seasons.

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane also became the first coach to win three consecutive Champions League crowns, despite having spent less than three years at the helm.

'Legendary team'

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a die-hard Real fan, sent a telegram to the club's president, Florentino Perez, to congratulate the team for their victory, which he said had "revalidated" the club's "continental leadership" and "inscribed it with gold letters in the book of the best football in history".

"Thank you for this sporting show that filled all sports lovers with emotion and pride, and for once again taking Spain's name to the highest levels of world sport," he added in the telegram, his office said in a statement.

Rajoy had planned to watch the match in person in Kiev but he cancelled the trip at the last minute after the main opposition Socialist party filed a no-confidence motion against his government in parliament.

Carmena, Madrid's mayor, wrote on Twitter that she was "excited to have watched Real Madrid’s overwhelming triumph in person in Kiev."

"Congratulations, European champions," she added.

Following tradition, Real Madrid fans gathered on the Plaza Cibeles to celebrate another Champions League title play

Following tradition, Real Madrid fans gathered on the Plaza Cibeles to celebrate another Champions League title

(AFP)

Real's victory made the front page of all main Spanish newspapers on Sunday.

"Madrid dominates Europe with a legendary team," headlined top-selling daily El Pais below a photo of Ramos holding up the Champions League trophy surrounded by the ream of his teammates.

"An eternal Real Madrid," wrote rival daily El Mundo while conservative daily ANC headlined: "A Real Madrid of legend".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup? Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Video: Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury
Football: Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Football: Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Liverpool were stunned by Mohamed Salah's injury, according to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum
Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'
Fans in Cairo cafes watched anxiously as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was hurt in the Champions League final.
Football Egypt's football federation optimistic on Salah's injury
The party fell flat in Liverpool
Football The mourning after: Liverpool woe after Champions League misery