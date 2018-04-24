Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid touch down in Munich in majestic fashion


Real Madrid trio touch down in Munich in majestic fashion

Marcelo,Casemiro led by Ronaldo touch down in Munich in the most dramatic way ever to face Bayern Munich

Real Madrid led by Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Munich ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash in the best of fashions.

Ronaldo who is the leading top scorer of the UEFA Champions League led the charge with Casemiro and Marcelo with matching suits as they moved out of the airplane.

Zinedine Zidane will look to be the first manager to lead a side to three consecutive Champions League titles.

There seems to be a good mood around the current champions of Europe as the three looked to all smiles after the two and half hour flight from Madrid to Munich.

The 24-man Real Madrid squad together with the club President Florentiono Perez were on board.

