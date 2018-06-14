Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash


Football Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash

Australian tennis great Pat Cash has taken a swipe at football on the eve of the World Cup by directing his Twitter followers towards Australian Rules -- a "real man's sport".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia's Pat Cash was criticised for his remarks. play

Australia's Pat Cash was criticised for his remarks.

(SCANPIX SWEDEN/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australian tennis great Pat Cash has taken a swipe at football on the eve of the World Cup by directing his Twitter followers towards Australian Rules -- a "real man's sport".

The former Wimbledon champion sparked criticism with his comment as he posted a highlights package of Aussie Rules hero Shaun "Silk" Burgone, suggesting the country's most popular spectator sport was tougher than soccer.

"#worldcup approaches here some highlights from one of the #greatest in a real man's sport #afl," Cash tweeted.

"They don't call him "SILK" for nothing. (No rolling around on the ground trying to cheat a free kick from this man)."

Burgoyne, considered one of the greatest players in modern Australian Rules, a game similar to Gaelic football, lines up for his 350th game this weekend.

Dozens of soccer supporters where outraged by Cash's comment, which came as Australia prepare to open their World Cup campaign against France on Saturday.

"As someone who had the support of a nation when you won Wimbledon, I find it offensive that you would mock football and, by extension OUR Socceroos," tweeted Ray Gatt, chief football writer for the Australian newspaper.

"Shouldn't you, as a proud Australian, actually support OUR national team?"

Others also took aim at Cash, who was known during his heyday for a signature headband.

"(Poor) effort at trying to find relevance in a country that has mostly forgotten you Pat," tweeted Manfred Von Gonagall.

"A 'real man's sport' like tennis? Funny that, as historically tennis has been seen as the sport kids play when they can't handle contact sport. Anything to stay relevant though, hey @TheRealPatCash," added Tom Duffy.

Stevo tweeted: "Think your headband is too tight."

However, some social media users acknowledged that football had its flaws.

"I love the world game as much as anybody -- but let's face it, there WILL be cheating. There will be feigning, rolling around, writhing in pain, as if their legs had been kicked off. That's football," wrote Big Darrell.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Career: Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes Music Career Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes
Football: No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash
#Number12: Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé
Football: Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team Football Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team
United World Cup 2026: Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid United World Cup 2026 Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid
Football: Will he or won't he? Egypt holds its breath over injured Salah Football Will he or won't he? Egypt holds its breath over injured Salah

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Spain dramatically fired national football coach Julen Lopetegui, pictured March 2018, just two days before the opening World Cup game
Football Spain turmoil as coach Lopetegui fired on eve of World Cup
Credit: Images Image
Number 12 Kotoko unhappy to be featured in the Anas video
Your cellphone is vulnerable to hacking by Russian spies during the 2018 World Cup, the United States warns football fans
Football World Cup: US spy warns Russians will hack phones, computers
You're fired: Julen Lopetegui's dismissal has split Spain
Football Dismay in Spain as undefeated coach fired before start of World Cup