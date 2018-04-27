Home > Sports > Football >

Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for Bayern return


Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for Bayern return

Real Madrid are set to be without both Isco and Dani Carvajal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.

  • Published:
Dani Carvajal up against James Rodriguez during Real Madrid's 2-1 win in Munichh on Wednesday -- he and Isco will next week's return leg play

Dani Carvajal up against James Rodriguez during Real Madrid's 2-1 win in Munichh on Wednesday -- he and Isco will next week's return leg

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid are set to be without both Isco and Dani Carvajal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.

"It is always annoying to lose two players but there is nothing we can do, that is how it is," said Zidane at a press conference ahead of his side's home clash with Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

Both players came off injured during Real's 2-1 win in Munich on Wednesday.

Real confirmed that Isco has a shoulder sprain and right-back Carvajal has an injury to his left hamstring, although they did not specify how long either player will be missing.

Nevertheless, Spanish media have ruled them out of next Tuesday's second leg against the Germans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Nacho also struggling with a thigh injury, being without Carvajal would leave Zidane with problems at right-back, where Lucas Vazquez finished up Wednesday's game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden