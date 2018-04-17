Home > Sports > Football >

Referee brutalized as game ended abruptly


Class One Referee Anthony Mensah and his assistants were assaulted at Swedru Park when Proud United faced New Edubiase United on Monday.

The league game ended abruptly after local fans who were not happy with some of the decisions of the referee and his assistants jumped onto the pitch and handed them beatings, after they had overpowered the security men at the centre.

The agitated fans chased the match officials around the field and handed them severe beatings.

READ MORE: Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in pool

The centre referee was forced to call off the match with 12 minutes to go at a time New Edubiase had taken the lead.

The Match Commissioner of the game, A.S.K. Annor According narrated what happened at the Swedru Patk on Monday that led to the abrupt end of the match.

He further explained that while the assistant referee run to the center referee, the fans broke the inner perimeter and pounced on all the officials after over-powering the security officials at the venue.

"The assistant referee was pelted with stones and sachet water, he picked one of the big stones to show to the referee and the fans broke the inner perimeter to attack all the officials.

"The police called for reinforcement to rescue as and we had to rush the injured referee to the hospital," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

