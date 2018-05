24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The referee who officiated the bout between Bastie Samir and Bukom Banku's bout is reported dead on Monday.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Ghartey officiated the much-talked about bout which saw Bastie Samir knock out Bukom Banku at the Bukom Boxing Arena last year.

Frederick Ghartey has officiated over 60 professional fights in his career as a boxing referee.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.