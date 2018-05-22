Home > Sports > Football >

Reina, Cannavaro face Italian FA grilling over alleged mafia links


Football Reina, Cannavaro face Italian FA grilling over alleged mafia links

Footballers Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica have been ordered to appear before a Italian Football Federation (FIGC) panel over their alleged association with people linked to the mafia, according to reports in Italy on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Napoli's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina who has been ordered to appear before an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) hearing over alleged mafia links play

Napoli's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina who has been ordered to appear before an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) hearing over alleged mafia links

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Footballers Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica have been ordered to appear before a Italian Football Federation (FIGC) panel over their alleged association with people linked to the mafia, according to reports in Italy on Tuesday.

Naples' anti-mafia department opened an investigation and the FIGC's chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has ordered the three players to appear before a disciplinary committee hearing on a date yet to be decided.

Both Cannavaro and Aronica played for Napoli for a few years, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina will leave Napoli this summer to move to AC Milan.

The three players will be questioned over allegedly "maintaining inappropriate relations" with the Esposito brothers Gabriele, Francesco and Giuseppe, who are alleged to be leading figures in Naples' Camorra mafia.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Reina, 35, held a farewell party in a popular Naples nightclub owned by one of the Esposito brothers.

Reina and Cannavaro allegedly obtained free tickets for Napoli games for two of the brothers, with reports of an "exchange of favours".

FIGC prosecutors will also question representatives of three clubs, Napoli, Sassuolo and Palermo.

Three Napoli employees including team manager Paolo De Matteis and former head of ticketing Luigi Cassano must also appear before the FIGC hearing.

Cannavaro, 36, retired last December and joined his brother, 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, on the coaching staff at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.

Reina -- who was on Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team and is a two-time European champion from 2008 and 2012 -- first joined Napoli in 2013 on loan from Liverpool.

He moved to Bayern Munich the following year before returning to Naples in 2015.

During his club career he won the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool, a Bundesliga title with Bayern and the Italian Cup in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours
Football: Kane named England's World Cup captain Football Kane named England's World Cup captain
Football: West Ham announce Manuel Pellegrini as new manager Football West Ham announce Manuel Pellegrini as new manager
Football: Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria Football Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
Football: Ex-Liverpool boss Ayre named Nashville MLS chief exec Football Ex-Liverpool boss Ayre named Nashville MLS chief exec

Recommended Videos

Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend...bullet
9 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Buffon bowed out at Juventus on Saturday after 17 years at the club
Football Buffon to make a decision on PSG within week
Going places: Jurgen Klopp has inspired Liverpool back to the Champions League final
Football Back among the best: Klopp instils new belief in Liverpool
Players and officials of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries football club pray in the changing room before a game at Agege Stadium
Football On a winger and a prayer: the miraculous rise of Mountain Top FC
Deogratias kicks the ball during the Clericus Cup quarter-final between Sedes Sapientiae and Amici della Chape
Football Football and faith: Deogratias, striker and future priest