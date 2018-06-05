Home > Sports > Football >

Resale of Italian Serie A TV rights after Mediapro lose contract


Football Resale of Italian Serie A TV rights after Mediapro lose contract

The Chinese-owned Mediapro group have lost their Serie A television rights, with the Italian league confirming on Tuesday they will proceed with a resale through private negotiations.

Spain's Barcelona-based production company Mediapro logo is pictured during a press conference on May 31, 2018 in Paris, two days after the group won the rights to broadcast the games for the period 2020 to 2024 in an auction by the French football league.Spain's Mediapro, majority-owned by a Chinese investment fund, has strengthened its presence in European sports broadcasting by snapping up the rights to broadcast France's Ligue 1 football, highlighting the growing interest in China for European football.

Spain's Barcelona-based production company Mediapro logo is pictured during a press conference on May 31, 2018 in Paris, two days after the group won the rights to broadcast the games for the period 2020 to 2024 in an auction by the French football league.Spain's Mediapro, majority-owned by a Chinese investment fund, has strengthened its presence in European sports broadcasting by snapping up the rights to broadcast France's Ligue 1 football, highlighting the growing interest in China for European football.

The assembly of the Serie A League considered "guarantees presented at the last minute by the Spanish intermediary Mediapro" and "unanimously approved a new phase of offer aimed at broadcasters" for the next three years of the Italian league.

Negotiations will start from Tuesday afternoon, with another meeting of the assembly on Friday with a final decision due on June 13.

Rather than putting all of the rights up for tender, the Serie A clubs will now work out a series of packages to be sold privately.

The packages and the minimum prices, which will range from 50 million euros ($58 million) to one billion euros ($1.1 billion), depending on the options chosen, will be announced on June 8, the Italian league said.

An Italian court last month annulled a contract awarding Mediapro rights to broadcast Serie A football matches from next season for just over one billion euros, ruling in favour of a legal challenge by Sky's Italian unit which argued the sale did not respect Italian competition rules.

Until the end of last season which finished in May, Sky and the Silvio Berlusconi-founded commercial broadcaster Mediaset shared television rights to Serie A, which amounted to 945 million euros per year for the period 2015 to 2018.

New Mediapro bid?

Last-ditch guarantees amounting to 1.6 billion euros ($1.87 billion) provided by Mediapro group were rejected by the Italian league on Tuesday.

The documentation was provided Monday by the Spanish group which is majority-owned by a Chinese investment fund in a bid to retain rights for the period 2018 to 2021.

But Italian lawyers ruled the guarantees were "in no way compliant", according to a source.

In particular, the 1.6 billion euros offered as a guarantee was not collectable on simple request to a bank but "provided by third parties", with all probability in China.

"This is not a guarantee issued directly by the Spaniards, the League could not therefore collect it directly from them, and with all probability - if the situation turned to the worst - it should embark on a judicial action in China," the source added.

Spain's Barcelona-based production company Mediapro founder and president Jaume Roures speaks during a press conference on May 31, 2018 in Paris, two days after the group won the rights to broadcast the games for the period 2020 to 2024 in an auction by the French football league.Spain's Mediapro, majority-owned by a Chinese investment fund, has strengthened its presence in European sports broadcasting by snapping up the rights to broadcast France's Ligue 1 football, highlighting the growing interest in China for European football. play

Spain's Barcelona-based production company Mediapro founder and president Jaume Roures speaks during a press conference on May 31, 2018 in Paris, two days after the group won the rights to broadcast the games for the period 2020 to 2024 in an auction by the French football league.Spain's Mediapro, majority-owned by a Chinese investment fund, has strengthened its presence in European sports broadcasting by snapping up the rights to broadcast France's Ligue 1 football, highlighting the growing interest in China for European football.

Mediapro co-founder and CEO Jaume Roures, is reported to have said he is ready to re-launch a 1.1 billion euro offer over six years, plus revenue sharing.

The Barcelona-based Mediapro is a heavyweight when it comes to European sports content.

The group recently strengthened its presence in European sports broadcasting by snapping up the rights to broadcast France's Ligue 1 football for the period 2020 to 2024, highlighting growing Chinese interest in money-spinning European football.

Pending the conclusion of the case, Italian viewers do not yet know where they will be able to see matches next season, which begins on August 18.

