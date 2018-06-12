Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off

news

The search for the ultimate winner of the Rexona “Be The Next Champion” campaign has kicked off in Wa and Bolgatanga, capitals of the Upper West and Upper East regions respectively with impressive turnout by individuals with soccer talents.

The campaign is a skills competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea FC.

Hundreds of young aspiring footballers turned up at the Tindamba JHS Park in Wa and Sawaba Park in Bolgatanga to compete for a chance to win this enviable opportunity of a lifetime.

The contestants were taken through physical drills and on field exercises to evaluate their abilities and performance on the pitch by former Black Star player and international football icon, Laryea Kingston who is the official coach for the campaign.

At the end of the two sessions, Yaasin Juniors FC iconic midfielder Yahaya Ridwan and Power Sporting Club left back Osman Faisal were selected to represent the Upper West at the Grand Finale. Adombilla Shadrack and Musah Azumah justified their inclusion in the Upper East region.

Laryea Kingston expressed satisfaction with the quality of players who participated in the exercise. “It has been a great experience, there were a lot of talented footballers which made our selection process a bit tedious. I believe we got the best, so we look forward to their performance in the grand finale”

The Brand Manager for Rexona at Unilever Ghana, Ms. Vanessa Kavi said, “Upper West and Upper East gave us an interesting competition. There was an intense contest between the footballers but the best managed to set themselves apart from the rest. We are happy that after a rigorous skill competition we have very able representatives for the Upper West and Upper East regions”.

The scouting exercise continues in the remaining eight regions with the next stop at Tamale in Northern region on Wednesday13 June, 2018.

Laryea with Adombilla Shadrack(left) and Musah Azumah right at the Upper East region competition.