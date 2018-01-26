news

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored twice as Red Star Belgrade defeated Serbian third-tier side BASK 4-1 in a friendly game.

Nemanja Milić started the scoring in the 16th minute and Boakye doubled the lead in the 36th minute after some nice work from Anđelković and Krstičić.

Before the Ghanaian attacker registered a brace to increase Red Star Belgrade’s tally to 3-0, with some few minutes to bring the first half into an end.

The visitors reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time

Newboy El Fardou Ben got on the scoresheet after finishing off a nice move by Nenad Milijaš and Veljko Nikolić.