Video!!!


Richmond Boakye-Yiadom jams to Shatta Wale's hit song 'Freedom'

The dancehall artiste Shatta Wale’s ‘Freedom’ has caught the attention of the Black Stars striker and this is how he reacted to the song.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom jammed to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Freedom’ while wearing his dancing shoes.

The Black Stars striker who was elated showcased some nice ‘azonto’ moves yo make a case that he is not only good as a footballer, but also a force to reckon with on the dance floor.

Boakye-Yiadom has been in the news for a couple of days now, having been linked to Chelsea, who are hunting for a potential striker to help solve their goal scoring problems.

Last year he emerge as Ghana’s higheste scoring player with 42 goals for club and country.

 

 

