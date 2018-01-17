news

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom jammed to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Freedom’ while wearing his dancing shoes.

The Black Stars striker who was elated showcased some nice ‘azonto’ moves yo make a case that he is not only good as a footballer, but also a force to reckon with on the dance floor.

READ: Ex-Ghana World Cup star Razak Pimpong opens restaurant and fitness in Denmark

Boakye-Yiadom has been in the news for a couple of days now, having been linked to Chelsea, who are hunting for a potential striker to help solve their goal scoring problems.

Last year he emerge as Ghana’s higheste scoring player with 42 goals for club and country.