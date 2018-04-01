Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores on Jiangsu Suning debut

news

Ghanaian attacker Richmond Boakye Yiadom climbed off the bench to scored his first goal for Jiangsu Suning FC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday afternoon.

Jiangsu Suning FC recorded a 2-1 home victory over Tianjin TEDA at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

The 24-year-old opened the score for the Nanjing-based club after neatly converting a spot kick awarded to them in the 75th minute of the game.

Brazilian international Alex Teixeira doubled the score for homesters two minutes later before Jonathan grabbed the consolation goal for Tianjin TEDA.

He replaced Lingfeng Zhang in the 57th minute whiles his compatriot Frank Acheampong lasted for the entire duration of the match for Tianjin TEDA.

The Ghana international joined the Chinese Super League side from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after scoring 42 goals in his 48 appearances for the club.

Jiangsu Suning are owned by the Suning Appliance Group Co. Ltd who have acquired Italian giants Inter Milan.

credit: kickgh