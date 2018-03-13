Home > Sports > Football >

Robert Easter Jnr ordered to fight Richard Commey by IBF


IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to fight Richard Commey by IBF

  Published:
The international boxing federation has ordered the IBF lightweight champion to reach an agreement to fight Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey for the belt on April 12.

Richard Commey emerged victorious in his last bout after he went up against Alejandro Luna in IBF Championship eliminator.

Richard Commey beat Luna by way of knockout in the 6 round and that saw Commey emerge as the no 1 contender for the title.

READ ALSO: Ghana's Richard Commey KOs Alejandro Luna in IBF Eliminator

The 31 year old made a very profound statement to the IBF Lightweight title holder Robert Easter Junior after the fight where he did say

“Robert Easter, I’m coming for you. “If you want to fight, I want to fight. Let’s do it.”!

However Robert Easter Junior replied that he was looking forward to fight Mikey Garcia.

In wake of this development, the International Boxing has ordered Robert Easter Junior to come to an agreement with his no 1 contender in Richard Commey to fight for the titile

 The deadline for the has decision to be made is 12th April,2018.

The IBF did state that failure to meet the deadline will make the international sanctioning body stake a purse bid which will determine who promotes the fight and where the said bout will be staged.

“Your mandatory defense is due on or before March 30, 2018,” "The leading available contender is No. 1 Richard Commey. ... Negotiations should start immediately and be concluded by April 12, 2018. If you are unable to reach an agreement by April 12, 2018, the IBF will call for a purse bid to determine who will promote the bout, when and where.

READ ALSO: I will make you run like a chicken - Dogboe warns Magdaleno

Richard Commey lost to Robert Easter Junior in the September 2016 which saw the latter win the vacant IBF Lightweight title.

Robert Easter Junior has gone ahead to defend the title on three occasions with his last being against Javier Fortuna on 20 January,2018

