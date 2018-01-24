news

Robinho has completed a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor, despite facing nine months conviction for rape in Italy.

Robinho was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in 2013 during the time he was playing for AC Milan.

The Brazilian says he is innocent of the charges and has appealed against the nine year jail sentence, but he is eligible to play for a club until the appeal determines otherwise.

Robinho has therefore signed a one and a half year deal with the Sivass based side in a ceremony at the club’s stadium after passing medical on Tuesday.

“There is great excitement on social media, on the part of the fans and in the press” over Robinho, club chairman Mecnun Otyakmaz was quoted as saying at the signing ceremony.

This is a transfer that puts Turkish football on the agenda of the whole world. We are trying to do our work well,” he added.

Robinho, 33, has won 100 caps for Brazil and played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He had spent the last two seasons at Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

The player said he had been in touch with former Brazilian international stars Cicinho and Roberto Carlos, who played for and managed Sivasspor respectively.

“They said it’s a good club and the fans are good. After their advice I came to Sivasspor.

“I know the Super Lig. Many Brazilian footballers have come here and, yes, now Robinho is here too in the Super Lig,” Robinho added.

He was one of the first big-money signings at Manchester City, joining for £32.5 million (€40 million at the rates of the time) on the day the English Premier League club was taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group. But his two seasons at the club were a disappointment.

Sivasspor are eighth in the Super Lig after a strong first half of the season.

Ghanaian players, Asamoah Gyan and Agyemang Badu are presently plying their trade in the Turkish Super Ligue.