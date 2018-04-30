Home > Sports > Football >

Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback


Football Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco insisted Sunday his side firmly believe in their ability to pull off another Champions League comeback despite trailing Liverpool 5-2 after the semi-final first leg.

  • Published:
Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, pictured on April 24, 2018, said he did not believe the Serie A title race was over play

Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, pictured on April 24, 2018, said he did not believe the Serie A title race was over

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco insisted Sunday his side firmly believe in their ability to pull off another Champions League comeback despite trailing Liverpool 5-2 after the semi-final first leg.

"We've done something extraordinary in the Champions League this season," Di Francesco told Italian television on Sunday.

"I also came here to send a message -- this team has had a great journey and we don't want to stop now. We want to believe in this comeback, because that is my attitude to life.

"I'm an optimist by nature, football is joy and it must be lived as such. What pushes me on is passion and giving joy to people. I like to leave the celebrating to others at the final whistle, because that's part of the job."

Roma need a 3-0 win in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday to qualify for the final in Kiev, the same situation as in the quarter-finals when they overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit to beat La Liga champions Barcelona.

Liverpool dramatically beat Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final in the Stadio Olimpico.

Di Francesco added he did not believe the Serie A title race was over despite Juventus opening up a four-point lead on Napoli who lost 3-0 to Fiorentina at the weekend.

"I don't think the championship speech is over yet but, after today's match for Napoli, I think Juventus are favourites, even if Juve must come and play us."

Third-placed Roma will host Juventus on the penultimate day of the league season.

"Us determinants? Yes, but for ourselves, not for the others," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho
Football: 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry Football 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry
Spanish La Liga: Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain
Football: Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Football: Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi Football Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi
Football: 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta Football 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
4 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
5 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Don't look now: Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon reacts as he leaves the field after the 3-0 defeat
Football Simeone treble buries Napoli as Juventus close on seventh straight title
Lionel Messi scored two late goals to end Deportivo's resistance and wrap up the La Liga title
Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Ismael Traore's late strike snatched Angers a point against Champions League hopefuls Marseille
Football Draw dents Marseille Euro bid, Cavani sets PSG record with rescue act
Spectator tribunes are empty during the Barcelona and Las Palmas match after the Spanish league refused to postpone, despite 91 people injuured in clashes between police and activists in Catalonia over an independence referendum was deemed illegal
Football Five matches that clinched Barcelona the title