Home > Sports > Football >

Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric


Football Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric

Serie A club Roma on Monday confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roma reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season and hope they have enhanced their squad by signing Ante Coric. play

Roma reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season and hope they have enhanced their squad by signing Ante Coric.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Serie A club Roma on Monday confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the Italian club's first summer signing after joining from the Croatian champions for six million euros ($6.9 million) after passing his medical.

"I believe that, with his signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014 and has made 150 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 24 assists.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of," said Coric, who has already played in the Champions League and Europa League.

Coric has four caps for Croatia, having made his debut for his country in 2016, but was not called up for the World Cup in Russia.

Roma finished third in Serie A this season securing Champions League football, having reached the semi-finals this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies
Football: Salto's sons Suarez and Cavani carry Uruguay's hopes in Russia Football Salto's sons Suarez and Cavani carry Uruguay's hopes in Russia
Football: Russia given good draw in weak Group A Football Russia given good draw in weak Group A
Football: From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol Football From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol
Video: Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Football: Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup Football Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

South Korea's Son Heung-min (2R) celebrates his goal during a friendly football match against Honduras in Deagu on May 28, 2018
Football What a scorcher! Son shines in South Korea win
Lionel Messi warned fans that Argentina are not favourites for the World Cup
Football We aren't the best nor the favourites, Messi warns Argentina fans
Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season
Qatar-based beIN has the rights to broadcast all 64 World Cup 2018 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa region
Football WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'