Roma swoop for Atalanta's Cristante


Rising Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante has joined Roma in a loan-purchase five-year deal that could eventually cost up to 30 million euros, Roma said on Friday.

Dutch forward Memphis Depay (L) vies with Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante (R) during the international friendly football match between Italy and the Netherlands play

Dutch forward Memphis Depay (L) vies with Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante (R) during the international friendly football match between Italy and the Netherlands

(AFP/File)
The complicated deal includes an initial one-year loan for five million euros, a compulsory purchase for another 15 million with a possible ten million more in performance related clauses.

"Roma have acquired one of the most promising central midfielders in Italian football," a Roma statement said.

"In the future we hope he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team."

The Italy international himself was also upbeat about the move.

"Roma was always my aim," Cristante, formerly of AC Milan and Benfica, told the club website.

"I am confident that I will be able to do my best and make a big contribution to this club," said the 23-year-old with five Italy caps who was a powerful presence in Atalanta's midfield as they came seventh in Serie A.

