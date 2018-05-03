Home > Sports > Football >

Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes


Football Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed that VAR "must" be brought into the Champions League after "incredible" errors by the officials during his side's semi-final loss to Liverpool.

  • Published:
Roma bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool play

Roma bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed that VAR "must" be brought into the Champions League after "incredible" errors by the officials during his side's semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Italian outfit threatened a repeat of their quarter-final comeback against Barcelona, but fell to a 7-6 aggregate defeat despite a 4-2 second-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although Roma were awarded a penalty in each game of the last-four tie, Monchi insisted his team would have reached the final if VAR had been used.

"Congratulations to Liverpool but it is necessary to analyse what happened," he told Italian television.

"There were two very clear penalties that were missed tonight and that changed everything, and in the first leg they scored an offside goal.

"The VAR must come into the Champions League. I don't understand why there is no VAR in the most important competition."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that video technology will not be introduced for next season's European competitions, although FIFA will use it for this year's World Cup in Russia.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon launched into a remarkable tirade against the officials after his side were knocked out by an injury-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, and Monchi thinks that Juve were also unfairly treated.

"This is the moment for Italian football to raise its voice," he added.

"Juventus were also eliminated because of incredible mistakes. There were also (incredible mistakes) yesterday in Real against Bayern Munich."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela Ghana Premier League Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela
Football: Kop that! Liverpool ready for new golden era Football Kop that! Liverpool ready for new golden era
Football: Five talking points ahead of Arsenal against Atletico Madrid Football Five talking points ahead of Arsenal against Atletico Madrid
Football: Liverpool reach Champions League final after nervy night in Rome Football Liverpool reach Champions League final after nervy night in Rome
Football: 'It was just crazy' - Klopp joy after Liverpool survive Roma thriller Football 'It was just crazy' - Klopp joy after Liverpool survive Roma thriller
Unity Cup 2018: Ghana Beach Soccer could just be the next big thing Unity Cup 2018 Ghana Beach Soccer could just be the next big thing

Recommended Videos

Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more...bullet
5 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
6 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
7 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as...bullet
8 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
9 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Jordan Henderson led Liverpool to their first Champions League final since 2007
Football 'We don't do it the easy way' - Henderson relief as Liverpool reach final
Jordan Henderson led Liverpool to their first Champions League final since 2007
Football 'We don't do it the easy way' - Henderson relief as Liverpool reach final
Liverpool's defenders Virgil van Dijk (L) and Dejan Lovren react at the final whistle
Football Liverpool to play Real Madrid in Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool completed a thrilling semi-final victory over Roma
Football Three things we learned from Roma v Liverpool