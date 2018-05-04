Home > Sports > Football >

Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes


Football Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed that VAR "must" be brought into the Champions League after "incredible" errors by the officials during his side's semi-final loss to Liverpool.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roma bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool play

Roma bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed that VAR "must" be brought into the Champions League after "incredible" errors by the officials during his side's semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Italian outfit threatened a repeat of their quarter-final comeback against Barcelona, but fell to a 7-6 aggregate defeat despite a 4-2 second-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although Roma were awarded a penalty in each game of the last-four tie, Monchi insisted his team would have reached the final if VAR had been used.

"Congratulations to Liverpool but it is necessary to analyse what happened," he told Italian television.

"There were two very clear penalties that were missed tonight and that changed everything, and in the first leg they scored an offside goal.

"The VAR must come into the Champions League. I don't understand why there is no VAR in the most important competition."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that video technology will not be introduced for next season's European competitions, although FIFA will use it for this year's World Cup in Russia.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon launched into a remarkable tirade against the officials after his side were knocked out by an injury-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, and Monchi thinks that Juve were also unfairly treated.

"This is the moment for Italian football to raise its voice," he added.

"Juventus were also eliminated because of incredible mistakes. There were also (incredible mistakes) yesterday in Real against Bayern Munich."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring
GFA Presidential Election: George Afriyie will be humiliated if he contest Nyantakyi- Kwaku Bonsam GFA Presidential Election George Afriyie will be humiliated if he contest Nyantakyi- Kwaku Bonsam
Football: Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season
Football: Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation: airport source Football Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation: airport source
Pleasant Surprise: Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca Akufo-Addo Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Football: Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as Rangers boss Football Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as Rangers boss

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
7 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
8 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey...bullet
9 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid have a chance to end their season on a high.
Football 'Clasico of honour' - Real look to crash unbeaten Barca's party
Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal without a European trophy following two-plus decades in charge
Football 'Sad' Wenger defends Ozil after Atletico defeat
UEFAChampions League Lebron James Liverpool stake goes up to $32 after Liverpool reached final
UEFA Europa League Thomas Partey excels as Atletico Madrid reach final