Romelu Lukaku has scored once against a top 10 side all season

Romelu Lukaku has 12 Premier League goals this season, but that statistic alone does not tell the full story of the striker's debut campaign at Manchester United.

Just one of those strikes - against Southampton on September 23 - came against a side who started the day in the top 10.

And it is that stat which has led to accusations that Lukaku is nothing more than a flat-track bully, capable of dominating lesser teams while struggling against the division's big boys when it really matters.

That theory will be tested once again when his old side, Chelsea, visit Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but the initial evidence is compelling.

Lukaku's Premier League goals have arrived in 11 games, with his only brace coming on the opening day of the season against West Ham.

The 24-year-old has netted against Swansea, Stoke (twice), Crystal Palace, Newcastle, West Brom and Huddersfield, six teams who were in the bottom half when they faced United and are still there now.

Lukaku also grabbed goals against his former club Everton and Bournemouth, two clubs who have fought their way into the top 10 since he scored against them.

But while the former Anderlecht prodigy has excelled against sides battling against the drop, he has failed to mark his mark against United's closest rivals.

Lukaku is goalless in six games against top six opposition this season, failing to score during games with Tottenham (twice), Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and runaway leaders Manchester City.

And in those matches he has only mustered eight shots at goal, hitting the target on just four occasions.