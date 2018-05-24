Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day


Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day

Football legend Ronaldinho proposed to his two girlfriends in January. Now wedding on the same day is on and the ladies are cool.

Ronaldinho always found his way in a unique style during his football career and the Brazilian football legend is replicating same with his love life.

Reports in Brazil indicate the former Barcelona player is set to marry two women in August 2018.

The Brazil international proposed to both women Priscella Coelho and Beatriz Souza in January last year with the trio living in harmony since.

Priscella Coelho play

Priscella Coelho

 

Priscella was the first of Ronaldinho’s fiancé with Beatriz joining her later in 2016. Ronaldinho is reported to be living in his £5 million mansion with his two fiances.

He gives the women an allowance of £1,500 to spend as they wish and also buys the same gifts for them recently buying the same perfume for the two on his way from a trip abroad.

Beatriz Souza play

Beatriz Souza

 

With the three planning their wedding since January, the two women are expected to walk down the aisle on the same day.

The private event is expected to happen inside the Santa Monica condominium in Barra da Tijuca district in Rio.

Deisi, Ronaldo’s sister who does not support polygamy has already said he won’t be attending according to Dias.

