Ronaldo and Beckham Jr pose with new Nike boot


Photo Ronaldo and Beckham Jr pose with new Nike boot

The duo rubbed shoulders together on Friday as they launched the latest edition of the Nike Mercurial football boot.

play Cristiano Ronaldo (right) rubbed shoulders with Odell Beckham Jr on Friday
Cristiano Ronaldo and Odell Beckham Jr are two standout names across two different sports but that hasn't stopped them joining forces.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a picture of them both with thumbs up as they signed one boot each.

play Ronaldo took to Instagram to share images with the NFL star alongside the Nike Mercurial boot

Accompanying the caption, Ronaldo wrote: 'Fast meets Fast ⚡ Great to meet you brother! #bornmercurial #mercurial #nikefootball.'

The pair enjoyed each other's company during the get together as they shared a laugh as evident by the addtional photos Ronaldo posted on social media.

NFL star Beckham is enjoying the off-season as he looks to enjoy a better campaign than the injury-plagued one he endured this time around.

Meanwhile for Ronaldo, he will be hoping the boots can fire him to glory as he seeks a third-successive Champions League title.

