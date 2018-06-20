Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco


Football Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his opening game heroics at the World Cup with the only goal in a 1-0 win for Portugal against Morocco as the European champions edged closer to the last 16.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco play

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his opening game heroics at the World Cup with the only goal in a 1-0 win for Portugal against Morocco as the European champions edged closer to the last 16.

The Real Madrid star struck in the fourth minute in Moscow to surpass Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas as Europe's all-time leading scorer with 85 international goals.

Victory sent Portugal top of Group B on four points ahead of Spain's game against Iran in Kazan, as a second straight defeat for Morocco condemned the African nation to an early exit in their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Morocco coach Herve Renard opted for a back four, with Manuel Da Costa and Nabil Dirar coming into the side, to provide added protection against the "absolutely exceptional" Ronaldo after his hat-trick against Spain.

But his plans were torn apart within minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium as Ronaldo wriggled free of the imposing Da Costa to bury an unstoppable header past a helpless Monir El Kajoui.

It was Ronaldo's fourth goal of the tournament, more than his combined tally at three previous finals, and left him trailing just Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the list of top international goalscorers.

The Real Madrid forward threatened a second soon after, swivelling on the edge of the area and scuffing just wide after a powerful run from left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

Mehdi Benatia forced a smart low save from Rui Patricio at a corner for Morocco, before Hakim Ziyach skipped his way into the Portugal area, his goal-bound effort blocked by an outstretched leg.

Joao Moutinho then nipped in ahead of Mbark Boussoufa to get a vital clearing touch in the six-yard box as Morocco consistently targeted the right side of the Portuguese defence.

Moroccan penalty appeals

A crude lunge from Benatia on Ronaldo left the Portugal skipper writhing around in pain, while Morocco felt aggrieved when Nordin Amrabat was hauled down by Guerreiro as he muscled his way into the area.

Khalid Boutaib was flattened by Jose Fonte in an aerial challenge that again had the Moroccans up in arms, with Renard warned for gesturing for the video assistant referee.

Morocco goalkeeper El Kajoui kept his side in the game when he stuck out a strong left palm to repel a Goncalo Guedes effort following Ronaldo's lofted pass over the top.

Ronaldo blazed over from 15 yards after a quick free-kick caught Morocco out, Guedes's miscued attempt rolling invitingly to the five-time world player of the year.

Morocco continued to carve out opportunities as Patricio clung on well to a curling Belhanda shot, and the Portugal keeper pulled off an even better save minutes later.

Another dangerous delivery from Ziyach was flicked on by Belhanda, with new Wolves signing Patricio flinging himself to his right to magnificently claw the ball to safety.

A further opening fell to Benatia, the Juventus defender neatly shifting the ball onto his left boot only to lash over the bar as Morocco's frustrations mounted.

The lively Ziyach nipped past Fonte in the closing minutes but found Pepe standing in his way, with Benatia hammering over one final chance to seal Morocco's fate.

Portugal will meet Iran in their final group game on June 25, with Morocco set to bow out after their match against Spain in Kaliningrad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
Football: Germany World Camp camp angry at Ozil criticism Football Germany World Camp camp angry at Ozil criticism
Football: Film-making a 'passion' for Iceland's goalkeeping hero Football Film-making a 'passion' for Iceland's goalkeeping hero
Football: Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Football: VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup' Football VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup'
Video: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’ Video Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers future to be decided in the coming days
Cristiano Ronaldo playimg against the country where he is adored, Morocco
Football Ronaldo and Morocco - a love affair made in Marrakech
Lee Seung-woo says South Korea believe they can progress from the World Cup group stage
Football South Korea still confident of making World Cup knockout stages
Thomas Mueller speaks to the press at Germany's World Cup hotel in Sochi
Football Germany's Mueller says World Cup pressure 'terrifically high'