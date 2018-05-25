Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane


Football Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals play

One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool on Saturday.

Ronaldo can join an elite group of just 10 other players to win five European Cups should Madrid win in Kiev.

The Portuguese became just the second player after legendary Real forward Alfredo di Stefano to score in three different finals by netting twice in a 4-1 rout of Juventus last season to deliver Madrid's 12th European crown.

And he shrugged off fears over an ankle injury picked up in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Barcelona earlier this month by scoring on his return against Villarreal as Madrid wrapped up a disappointing domestic season in La Liga last weekend.

"He's fine. If he is just 140 percent it's no problem," said Zidane when asked if Ronaldo is 150 percent ready.

"We'll have our final training session today and it is the last game of the season. You have to know something, he lives for games like this. We will see that tomorrow."

The contrast in experience between the sides couldn't be greater as Liverpool return to the final after an 11-year wait with no player in their squad who has previously played in a Champions League final.

However, Zidane rejected suggestions his side are the overwhelming favourites to become the first team to win three-in-a-row for 42 years.

"People can say what they like, but we are not favourites, nor are Liverpool," added Zidane.

"As always in a final it is 50-50. We need to play very well to win the game and inside the dressing room we know we are not favourites."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails Football Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails
Football: Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final Football Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final
Football: Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos Football Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos
Football: 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp Football 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp
Football: Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds Football Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds
Football: Brighton sign Romania striker Andone Football Brighton sign Romania striker Andone

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Video Referee violently attacked in colts football match
Anas Exposé More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks
Fans arriving in Kiev for the Champions League final have found the locals answer appeals for help wit accommodation - tickets might be another matter.
Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help