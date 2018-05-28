Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph


Football Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph

As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid play

As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid.

Real's players were introduced one-by-one onto the podium and when Ronaldo's moment came, a gap left after "Cristiano" for the delirious fans to fill, he predictably made the most of it.

A Portugal flag draped over his shoulders, Ronaldo pirouetted before counting out on his fingers to five, the number of Champions League titles he now owns.

He pulled out the badge on his shirt and kissed it, twice, before blowing a few more kisses to the crowd. By now they were chanting "Cristiano" and some of the Real players were joining in.

Even when Marcelo, the next one out, emerged, the grinning Ronaldo strutted back down the walkway to welcome him with the pair's familiar celebratory dance.

This Ronaldo was almost unrecognisable from the one that had, less than 24 hours before, been prickly and restless, as he insisted he could leave Real, despite them just beating Liverpool to mark a third consecutive European triumph.

Even amid wrangling contract negotiations, a frosty relationship with president Florentino Perez, a perceived lack of support in his row with Spanish tax authorities and perhaps even jealousy over Real´s courting of Neymar, his timing was inexplicably bad.

Zinedine Zidane had summed up the mood. "I'm not thinking about that now," he said.

Microphone in hand, however, Ronaldo was back at the centre of things on Sunday and this time his message was different.

"What can I say?" he said over the supporters' cheers. "You have given us so much love in every single match. It's an honour to play for the biggest club in the world, that's the truth, it's an honour."

As the fans roared, Real's players bounced around Ronaldo, chanting "Cristiano, quedate", "Cristiano, stay", and soon the whole stadium was singing too.

When Ronaldo resumed, the big screen briefly catching a stoney-faced Gareth Bale next to a beaming Casemiro, he said: "Thank you, this is very important to me. I am so happy with your passion, the passion of the players and coaches.

"What I like most is winning. So for one last time, one, two three - Hala Madrid!"

Earlier, in the Plaza de Cibeles, he had signed off a more modest speech with: "Thank you guys and see you next year."

At euphoric events like these, there must always be a pull to draw the biggest cheer, but Ronaldo's behaviour at least suggests Real could satisfy the 33-year-old if they want to.

He reportedly seeks a new deal in line with Lionel Messi's at Barcelona and Neymar's at PSG.

But Perez was not impressed by Ronaldo's posturing on Saturday. "We hear the same every summer," Perez said. "And then nothing happens."

In 2012, Ronaldo said he was "sad" and last year, Portugese newspaper A Bola claimed the forward wanted to leave, unhappy with the club not backing him in the face of tax investigators.

Perez and Ronaldo need each other, but neither will want to be seen to have lost the argument. At the very least, Real's celebrations showed nothing has been decided yet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature Ghanaian Players Abroad Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature
Ghana Players Abroad: Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina Ghana Players Abroad Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina
UEFA Champions League: Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat UEFA Champions League Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat
Football: Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final Football Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final
Photos: Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash
Football: Following rival, Egypt's Zamalek White Knights ultras disband Football Following rival, Egypt's Zamalek White Knights ultras disband

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

World Cup Diaries Key players who should give Egypt a push in Russia
Ghanaian Players Abroad Raphael Dwamena wins Swiss Cup with FC Zurich
UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition demanding punishment for Ramos over Salah injury
Jamie Maclaren has been called up by Australia as injury cover and has a chance to make their final World Cup squad
Football Maclaren called up to Australia World Cup squad