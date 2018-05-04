Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring

news

Real Madrid star aside looking forward to win the UEFA Champions League for the time first time is also anticipating to getting something else on lock down.

Ronaldo as one of the most paid players in the world and richest sports personalities in the world looks to have splashed a lot of money to ensure he ties the knot with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo is reported according to the Sun in the UK that the Ronado has engaged the mistress with a £615,000 ring

This stems from the French company who sell the ring advertising the ring where Rodriguez replied with heart in eye emojis

The news comes after Georgina took to Instagram with a ring on her finger.

Ronaldo has helped the Real Madrid side to a third successive UEFA Champions League final.

The 5 time ballon d’or winner will be looking forward to winning his fifth individual Champions League title.

The 32 year old will now join his teammates to face Liverpool on the 28th May,2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiev,Ukraine