Ronaldo return inspires Portugal past Algeria


Ronaldo return inspires Portugal past Algeria

With talisman Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side, Portugal strolled to a 3-0 win over Algeria in a World Cup warm-up match in Lisbon on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a morale-boosting victory over Algeria on his return to international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a morale-boosting victory over Algeria on his return to international duty

(AFP)
With talisman Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side, Portugal strolled to a 3-0 win over Algeria in a World Cup warm-up match in Lisbon on Thursday.

A brace from Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, and another strike from Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes secured a comfortable success.

It was a welcome boost for the European champions, who hadn't won since March and were held to draws by Tunisia (2-2) and Belgium (0-0) in their previous two friendlies.

Having been given some extra time off following Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Liverpool, Ronaldo made his 150th international appearance for Portugal.

And his very presence sparked a marked improvement in Portugal's attacking thrust as he was involved in almost every dangerous move the hosts conjured until he was replaced on 74 minutes.

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign in Sochi against Spain on June 15. Algeria did not qualify.

