Ronaldo’s spectacular goal brought out unthinkable emotions


UEFA Champions League Check out how Ronaldo’s spectacular goal brought out unthinkable emotions

Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic overhead kick triggered a few emotions

Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid beat Juventus 3-0 in the 1 leg of the of the UEFA Champions League quarter final to put the tie beyond measure.

Ronaldo scored 2 and assisted Marcelo to score the 3 in an emphatic victory at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The major talking point was Ronaldo’s 2 goal which was an overhead kick the Portuguese connected with a cross from Dani Carvajal.

The goal in question brought into play a lot of emotions we sample the interesting reaction towards the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s triggered opposing fans to applaud him.

Ronaldo got his manager Zinedine Zidane dazed by the goal

 

 

Juventus defender Barzagli shrugged his shoulder acting like there was nothing they could do about it.

Ronaldo thanked the Juventus fans for applauding him

Real Madrid will play against Juventus at the Estadio Santagio de Bernabau on 11th April,2018 for the 2nd leg of the quarter finals

