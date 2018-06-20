Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win


Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal have room to improve at the World Cup after his early goal secured a 1-0 win over Morocco as the European champions edged closer to the last 16.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco play

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal have room to improve at the World Cup after his early goal secured a 1-0 win over Morocco as the European champions edged closer to the last 16.

"Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said after his fourth-minute strike decided a hard-fought encounter in Moscow.

"We're almost there (knockout stages) and then we'll see. We'll take things match after match. We will try to come first in the group."

Ronaldo surpassed Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas as Europe's all-time leading scorer with 85 international goals as Portugal moved top of Group B ahead of Spain's game against Iran in Kazan.

"We knew if we lost we could be out," Ronaldo said. "We knew Morocco would be giving their all.

"It was a surprise at the start because they were so strong," he added. "I managed to score a goal, it was great for me."

Morocco altered their tactics from their 1-0 loss to Iran, deploying a back four to try and counter the threat of Ronaldo following his hat-trick against Spain in the opening game.

But Herve Renard's plans were torn apart within minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium as Ronaldo wriggled free of the imposing Manuel Da Costa to bury an unstoppable header.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is like a port wine, he changes as he ages," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. "He's constantly evolving, unlike regular players he's always evolving.

"He won't be doing the same thing in two or three years and he's not doing what he did four or five years ago. He knows himself well and what he needs to do."

Ronaldo's goal was his fourth goal of the tournament, more than his combined tally at three previous finals, and left him trailing just Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the list of top international scorers.

But Portugal survived two Morocco penalty appeals and the north Africans created a number of chances, notably a Younes Belhanda header that was superbly kept out by Rui Patricio.

'Anxiety'

It was far from a convincing Portuguese display and Santos admitted nerves played a factor, insisting they cannot overlook Iran in their final group game on June 25.

"There was a lot of anxiety because it's a World Cup, our team is a strong team but we have to grow," Santos said.

"We did well defensively, but we need more than that. We have to continue pushing forward and have to change certain things and get more of the ball."

"Nothing is set in stone," he added. "The important thing is the Iran game. Our first aim is to get out the group stage because there are very unpredictable results. Only then do you focus on the next stage which is all or nothing as a knockout."

For Morocco, a second successive defeat condemned them to an early exit in their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

"I'm not disappointed about the performance," Renard said. "I'm very happy with the performance. I'm very proud of my players, very proud of this country, very proud of everybody."

"We played an attacking style against a team that excels on the counter so you have to task risks," he added. "We took a lot but we weren't rewarded."

Renard said Morocco will attempt to bow out with "flying colours" against Spain next Monday, as he reflected fondly on his time in charge of the Atlas Lions.

"Two years ago we started a new journey, we were ranked 81st. I think we are ranked 41st now." said the Frenchman, who took over in February 2016.

"We qualified for the World Cup after 20 years and showed we can play football."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
Football: Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia Football Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia
Football: Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper Football Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper
Football: Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982 Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982
Football: 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli Football 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
8 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Related Articles

Football Spain's Iniesta wants Iran win, and trophy, on World Cup swansong
Football Tough to plan for 'exceptional' Ronaldo, says Renard
World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts
Football Pepe says Portugal 'privileged' to have Ronaldo
Football Cristiano Ronaldo sinks Morocco at World Cup
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist surprised by Germany's tactics
Football Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'
World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says landmark 100th cap will mean nothing if they fail to beat Peru
Football Landmark 100th French cap means nothing if we fail - Lloris
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Morocco to take his tally to four goals at the World Cup in Russia
Football Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo