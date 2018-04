news

Kwesi Donsu scored the goal that handed WAFA their first home defeat in 46 games in the Ghana Premier League.

Charles Boateng gave the lead to the hosts WAFA in the 24th minute, but Justice Blay cancelled it out in the 38th minute.

Before, Kwesi Donsu scored a spectacular goal in the 57th minute to grab the headlines.

The deadball expert picked the ball and sent a long volley into the blind side of the WAFA goalie to give the Tarkwa lads all the important three points on the road.