Rooney and Allardyce futures set to be decided

Everton supporters should know by the end of the week whether Wayne Rooney and manager Sam Allardyce will be with the Premier League club next season.

Allardyce rescued the club from a perilous position when he took over last November but fans have criticised his direct style of football and it has been rumoured Rooney wishes to leave the club if the former England manager remains.

Rooney has reportedly agreed a £12.5 million ($17 million) deal with Major League Soccer side DC United that would see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

Allardyce told Sky Sports on Monday the former England international's potential move is "not in my hands now".

"It's moved on with his representative and the board from here, which I believe may be Wednesday," said Allardyce.

Allardyce said he did not know whether he would still be in charge come next season -- Everton have already made changes with Marcel Brands the technical director of Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven telling the Sunday Mirror he will be director of football.

"Who knows what's going to happen next?" said the 63-year-old.

"The season has finished, I'm going to have a meeting with (owner) Farhad (Moshiri) this week and then I'm going on my holidays."

Last month, Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking them to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who he said does not "understand" how football works.

As part of the questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement of "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."