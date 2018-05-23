Home > Sports > Football >

Rooney to meet DC United bosses to discuss MLS move: reports


Everton forward Wayne Rooney will break from his family holiday to travel to Washington this week to meet bosses at Major League Soccer side DC United, reports said on Wednesday.

Rooney has reportedly agreed "in principle" to a $17 million (£13 million) deal with the MLS club that would see the 32-year-old depart Everton, his boyhood club, just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

DC United coach Ben Olsen confirmed earlier this month that the club were interested in bringing Rooney to America but said the deal "is not done".

Sam Allardyce said before he was sacked as manager by Everton that Rooney had not asked to leave.

Rooney, currently on holiday in Barbados, is scheduled to be given a tour of the city and meet club bosses, said the Times newspaper.

The striker will also visit DC United's new stadium, Audi Field, and is likely to speak to Olsen during the "fact-finding" exercise, it said.

Rooney, who first burst onto the scene aged just 16 at Everton, was the club's top scorer this season with 11 goals but last found the net on December 18.

The former England captain left United last year on a free transfer following 13 trophy-laden years after becoming a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho.

