Home > Sports > Football >

Russia given good draw in weak Group A


Football Russia given good draw in weak Group A

Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian national football team player Andrey Lunev attends a training session in Novogorsk outside Moscow on May 18, 2018 play

Russian national football team player Andrey Lunev attends a training session in Novogorsk outside Moscow on May 18, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A.

Stanislav Cherchesov's team will open the tournament against Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14, although will have to be vastly improved from their abysmal Euro 2016 campaign to get past either Uruguay or Egypt.

Two-time world champions Uruguay will be heavy favourites to progress with a fearsome strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

But the rest of their squad is not as strong as the one that reached the semi-finals in 2010 and they may rely too much on Paris Saint-Germain star Cavani and the brilliant Suarez, who will be looking to right the wrongs of four years ago when he was banned for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.

This will be Russia's fourth World Cup since the break-up of the Soviet Union, but they have never reached the last 16.

Home teams often perform better than expected though -- South Africa were the first-ever hosts to fall at the first hurdle eight years ago.

Egypt's hopes will rest to a large extent on the form and fitness of Salah.

He scored a record-breaking 32 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, but a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the weekend means he faces a race against time to be fit.

If Salah does recover, they could prove dark horses, but they too have never reached the giddy heights of a World Cup knockout round.

One country that has achieved that feat is Saudi Arabia, but that last-16 appearance thanks to Saeed Al-Owairan's stunning goal against Belgium in 1994 looks likely to remain a one-off.

In probably the weakest group of the World Cup on paper, avoiding Group B favourites Spain in the last 16 could be the key for any of these teams to go deep into the tournament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies
Football: From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol Football From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol
Video: Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Football: Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup Football Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup
Football: What a scorcher! Son shines in South Korea win Football What a scorcher! Son shines in South Korea win
Football: Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric Football Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
8 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
9 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Lionel Messi warned fans that Argentina are not favourites for the World Cup
Football We aren't the best nor the favourites, Messi warns Argentina fans
Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season
Qatar-based beIN has the rights to broadcast all 64 World Cup 2018 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa region
Football WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'
Former Italian football player Francesco Totti looks on during the "Notte del Maestro" (master's night), a football match celebrating the end of former Italy's football player Andrea Pirlo's career as a football player, on May 21, 2018 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.
Football Roma legend Totti announces autobiography on anniversary of final match