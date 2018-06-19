Pulse.com.gh logo
Russia want more after closing in on last 16


Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov hopes the best is yet to come for the World Cup hosts after they virtually sealed their place in the last 16 by easing past Egypt 3-1 despite Mohamed Salah's return on Tuesday.

Denis Cheryshev scored his third goal of the World Cup as Russia closed in on qualifying for the knockout rounds

An own goal by Egypt captain Ahmed Fathi opened the floodgates on a sodden night in Saint Petersburg before goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba bolstered Russian hopes they can defy pre-tournament expectations with a deep run into the latter stages.

Salah did net Egypt's first goal at a World Cup in 28 years from the penalty spot after he had been hauled down 17 minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for the Pharaohs.

Russia will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 and Egypt eliminated unless Saudi Arabia beat Uruguay on Wednesday.

"I hope there are many more to come," said Cherchesov when asked if he had enjoyed the best day of his life by almost certainly leading Russia into the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

A run of seven games without a win leading into the tournament had dampened expectations in the host nation.

However, after smashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game, Russia showed they are a force to contend with in the latter stages of the competition by blowing Egypt away with a three-goal salvo in 15 second-half minutes.

"We have made a step in the right direction," added Cherchesov when asked if Russia could now go onto win the World Cup.

And he claimed too much was made of poor friendly results in the past year when facing marquee opposition such as France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina.

"Everybody remembers our games from the past but people forget when you play against the teams we played against, you need to be prepared very well.

"We did our homework in the preparation and selection of the players. We are very happy to give this joy to our supporters."

Salah not at best

Salah was making his first appearance since injuring his left shoulder when falling heavily after being dragged to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final just over three weeks ago.

He had missed Friday's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay and Salah looked far from the player who scored 44 goals in his debut season with Liverpool, and former Chelsea left-back Yuri Zhirkov was not afraid to test his fitness with a series of robust challenges.

"I think that no-one can doubt the importance he has for the national team," said Egypt coach Hector Cuper.

"It is very difficult to know what would have happened (had he not been injured) but we know the quality he has."

Shorn of Salah at his best and facing the hosts, Egypt had an uphill task as it was without gifting Russia the initiative as they did in calamitous fashion at the start of the second-half.

There appeared little danger when Roman Zobnin's off-target shot dribbled towards goal, but under pressure from Dzyuba, Fathi threw an outstretched right leg towards the ball and turned it into his own net.

Having got the bit of luck they needed, Russia showed they have the quality to trouble more fancied nations with a brilliantly worked second that was swept home by Cheryshev for his third goal of the World Cup from Mario Fernandes's cross.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 as the towering Dzyuba demonstrated quick feet to free himself inside the area before slotting low past a helpless Mohamed El-Shenawy.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system proved its worth for Egypt's consolation as referee Enrique Caceres had initially awarded a foul outside the box rather than a penalty.

Salah smashed the 10th penalty of the tournament into the roof of the net, but Egypt failed to muster a late fightback and their destiny now hangs on the Saudis shocking Uruguay.

