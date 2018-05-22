Home > Sports > Football >

Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe


Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe

FIFA has ended a doping investigation into Russian footballers named in the country's provisional World Cup squad after finding "insufficient evidence" of any wrongdoing, it said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad play

FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA has ended a doping investigation into Russian footballers named in the country's provisional World Cup squad after finding "insufficient evidence" of any wrongdoing, it said on Tuesday.

World football's governing body launched a probe into "possible anti-doping rule violations" by players "against whom a suspicion had been raised" following the publication of the McLaren report on mass doping in Russia.

The enquiry was part of a broader investigation into players likely to participate at the World Cup, the result of which was "that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation", FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA added it had "informed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of its conclusions, and WADA in turn has agreed with FIFA's decision to close the cases."

The report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, produced at the request of WADA, revealed a "state-sponsored" doping system in Russia that reached its peak during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The bombshell revelations prompted the suspension of numerous Russian athletes with several stripped of medals, while the country was formally banned from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, where Russian competitors were only allowed to take part as 'neutrals'.

Several Russian footballers were named in the McLaren report, although they were never publicly identified.

As part of the probe, FIFA said it carried out "an assessment of all information and evidence contained in the McLaren report, with the support of scientific and legal experts."

FIFA also got in touch with McLaren "to obtain further details from him" and sent questions to Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian whistleblower who served as the former head of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

Samples taken by FIFA and confederations which were stored in WADA-accredited laboratories of players listed in the McLaren report and "high-level" players were re-analysed for banned substances.

Samples seized by WADA from the Moscow laboratory were also retested.

"All results were negative," FIFA said.

In addition, FIFA performed unannounced doping controls during the process of the investigation, with the Russian squad "one of the most tested teams" ahead of the tournament.

FIFA said it was also still working alongside WADA on an investigation into several players who will not be involved at the World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order
Anas Exposé: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Football: Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
Photos: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid? Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid?

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
7 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
9 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to...bullet
10 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
#UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
Japan and Iceland Friendlies Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day
Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Leon Balogun (L) is Brighton's first signing of the close-season
Football Brighton sign Nigeria defender Balogun